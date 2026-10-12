5 everyday rituals to help you unplug from your screens

Pratyusha Pan
Begin the morning screen-free
Resist the urge to reach for your phone the moment you wake up. Instead, stretch, drink a glass of water, step onto the balcony or simply sit quietly for a few minutes. Starting the day on your own terms, rather than reacting to messages and headlines, sets a calmer tone for everything that follows.
Create a phone-free mealtime
Make meals a device-free zone. Put phones in another room, and focus on the food, the flavours and the people around you. Eating mindfully often improves digestion and conversation alike, and it gives you at least a few guaranteed breaks from screens each day.
Take a daily walk without your phone
Even ten or fifteen minutes outdoors can refresh your mind. Leave the phone at home or keep it in a pocket on silent. Notice the sounds, the sky and your surroundings. Walking without a podcast or a feed encourages your thoughts to wander, which can be surprisingly restorative.
Set a digital sunset in the evening
Choose a time, perhaps an hour before bed, when screens go off. Use that time for a warm bath, reading a paperback, journaling or gentle stretching. Many sleep experts recommend winding down away from bright screens, because it helps the mind settle and may make it easier to fall asleep.
Swap scrolling for an analogue hobby
Keep a few screen-free activities within reach, such as sketching, cooking, gardening, knitting, puzzles or playing an instrument. When boredom strikes, you can reach for these instead of your phone. Hobbies that use your hands give your brain a different kind of focus and often leave you feeling more fulfilled than endless scrolling.
5 ways to beat the afternoon energy slump