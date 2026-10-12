5 packing mistakes to avoid on every trip

Pratyusha Pan
Bringing clothes for every possible scenario is the most common mistake. You end up with a heavy bag and wear only half of what’s inside. Instead, plan outfits around a small colour palette so pieces mix and match, and pack for the number of days you’ll actually need, plus one spare. If your trip is longer than a week, plan to do laundry rather than pack more.
Throwing things in a bag the night before is how essentials get forgotten. Start a few days ahead with a checklist, and lay out everything on a bed before it goes into the suitcase. Seeing it all together makes it easier to cut what you don’t need and spot what’s missing, such as adapters, medication, or a phone charger.
Checked bags can be delayed, lost, or mishandled. Keep passports, tickets, medication, electronics, cash, and one change of clothes in your carry-on. If your suitcase doesn’t arrive on time, you’ll still have what you need to get through the first day without stress.
Airlines have strict baggage rules, and overweight fees can be expensive. Check your airline’s carry-on and checked baggage limits before you pack, and weigh your bag at home with a luggage scale. Leave room for souvenirs, since many travellers make the return trip with a fuller bag than they started with.
Stuffing everything loosely into one big compartment makes it hard to find anything and leads to wrinkled clothes. Use packing cubes or zip pouches to separate clothes, toiletries, and electronics. Roll soft items to save space, and keep frequently used things, like headphones and a water bottle, in an easy-to-reach pocket.
5 rules to follow while switching from spectacles to lens.