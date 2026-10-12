5 vegetarian breakfasts you can make at home

Pratyusha Pan
Whisk chickpea flour with water, chopped onion, tomato, green chili, coriander, and a pinch of turmeric and cumin. Pour thin rounds onto a hot, lightly oiled pan and cook until golden on both sides. It has a savoury, omelette-like texture, is rich in plant protein, and is ready in about ten minutes.
Combine rolled oats with milk or yogurt, a spoonful of chia seeds, and a little honey in a jar, then leave it in the fridge overnight. In the morning, top with sliced banana, berries, or chopped nuts. There is no cooking involved, so it suits rushed mornings, and you can make several jars at once.
Rinse flattened rice, then toss it in a pan with mustard seeds, curry leaves, turmeric, peas, and roasted peanuts. Finish with a squeeze of lemon. It is light yet filling, ready in around 15 minutes, and a classic choice across many Indian homes.
Mash ripe avocado onto toasted whole-grain bread, then top with sliced tomato, a sprinkle of salt, pepper, and chili flakes. For more protein, add a poached or boiled egg, or crumble feta on top. It takes less than five minutes and is easy to customize.
Blend soaked moong dal into a smooth batter, season with ginger, green chili, and salt, and cook thin pancakes on a hot griddle. Stuff them with grated paneer or sautéed vegetables. Moong dal is rich in plant protein, so these keep you energized well into the afternoon.
5 easy things to make with leftover rice