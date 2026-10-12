5 winter adventure sports in India you must try

Pratyusha Pan
Skiing in Gulmarg, Kashmir
Gulmarg is India's best-known ski destination, home to one of the country's highest ski lifts. Its wide, snowy slopes suit both beginners and experienced skiers, and local instructors offer lessons and equipment rental. The season typically runs from December to March. Auli in Uttarakhand is another popular option, with gentler slopes that work well for first-timers.
Chadar Trek on the Frozen Zanskar River, Ladakh
The Chadar Trek follows the icy Zanskar River through towering canyon walls, usually in January and February. It is physically demanding, with temperatures far below freezing. Conditions change from year to year, so check current ice and access status with a registered operator before booking.
Winter trekking at Kedarkanth, Uttarakhand
Kedarkanth is a favorite among first-time winter trekkers. The route winds through pine forests and snowy meadows, ending at a summit with sweeping views of the Himalayan peaks. It is considered beginner-friendly, though you should still be prepared for cold weather and snow underfoot. December to March is the ideal window.
Snowboarding at Solang Valley, Himachal Pradesh
Near Manali, Solang Valley is a hub for snowboarding, skiing, snow tubing and snow scooter rides. It is easy to reach and well set up for visitors, which makes it a good pick for families and groups who want variety. Winter brings reliable snow, and local operators provide gear and basic instruction.
Ice climbing in the Himalayas
For those who want a real challenge, ice climbing is growing in popularity in cold regions such as Lahaul-Spiti and Ladakh. Climbers use ice axes and crampons to scale frozen waterfalls and ice walls. It requires proper training and gear, so join a guided program run by qualified instructors.
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