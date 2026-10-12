Here are your go-to last minute men's ethnic fashion tips

Dharitri Ganguly
Kurtas with clean cuts
Straight-cut, mid-thigh, or calf-length kurtas with crisp mandarin or V-neck collars lead the trend. One can go for raw silk, cotton-silk blends, and breathable viscose-jacquards kurtas with a focus on tonal embroidery (same-color threadwork) and fine chikankari rather than loud sequins or mirror-work overload.
Statement bundis & open jackets
Not a great option if you are going pandal hopping though, (thanks to the weather), a sharp Nehru jacket (bundi) or a longline open jacket layered over a monochromatic kurta set is a perfect match if you have a puja at home, have a date night or going for a house party, this festive season.
Keep the sequins minimal, play up with the colours
For a subtle look, stick to monochromatic tones or simple pastels. To stand out without looking like the groom, pair an ivory or champagne silk kurta with a jewel-toned jacket in emerald green, navy, or deep wine. For a minimal accent, simply add a vibrant pocket square or a sleek brooch to your jacket.
Go easy on the pants
Instead of traditional tight churidars, go for tailored straight-cut trousers or relaxed-fit Korean pants for all-day mobility and a contemporary outline.
Footwear and finishing touches
Ditch athletic sneakers for tan/gold leather mojaris, padded Kolhapuri chappals, or suede velvet loafers. For accessories, a classic analog watch, a sleek pocket square, or a single metallic brooch on a bandhgala jacket adds polish without cluttering the look.