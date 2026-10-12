How to bring old-world charm into a modern home

Pratyusha Pan
Mix in antique or vintage furniture
A carved wooden chest, an old writing desk or a heritage armchair can anchor a room and add instant character. Pair one statement piece with simple, modern furniture so the space feels curated rather than crowded.
Layer natural materials and textures
Old world interiors lean on solid wood, stone, brass, terracotta and wrought iron. Introduce them through wooden beams, a stone countertop, metal lamp bases or clay pots. These tactile elements soften sleek surfaces and make a home feel lived in.
Choose rich, earthy colours
Muted greens, deep terracotta, warm ochre, burgundy and creamy neutrals create a cosy, grounded mood. You can use them on an accent wall, in curtains or through upholstery, while keeping the rest of the palette calm.
Add handcrafted rugs, textiles and decor
A handwoven or patterned rug instantly brings history into a space. Embroidered cushions, block-printed fabrics and handmade ceramics also tell a story that mass-produced items rarely do. Small artisan pieces are an affordable way to start.
Use warm, layered lighting
Swap harsh overhead lights for lanterns, wall sconces, pendant lamps or even a chandelier with soft bulbs. Warm lighting highlights textures and gives evenings a gentle, inviting glow, which is a hallmark of traditional interiors.
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