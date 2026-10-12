How to make 100% pure coconut oil at home?

DEBOLINA ROY
Extracting the flesh
First, you need to open some mature coconuts and take out the white inner portion of the coconuts. Once the coconut flesh is collected, you need to grate it very finely in order to extract the maximum juice during the next pressing process.
Squeeze the milk
Put the freshly shredded meat into clean muslin cloths lying over a large bowl. Squeeze manually to extract the thick milk, optionally adding some hot water to help get the remaining water out.
Strain impurities
Use a piece of muslin cloth or a cloth filter to drain the collected liquid for perfect purity. Using a filter will get rid of remaining parts in order to produce a completely liquid base, which is required before heating and finalisation of the process.
Cook gently
Transfer the liquid into a solid brass container and put it on low heat for about two to three hours. Make sure to keep stirring throughout this process to avoid burning; the colour of the liquid will turn brown.
Final pressing
When the mixture has cooled down, put it on a clean muslin cloth and press tightly over a clean vessel. The clean oil can be stored in a clean bottle protected from the sun's rays.