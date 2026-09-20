How to make delicious strawberry matcha at home

Udisha

Make the strawberry base

Take a handful of fresh strawberries and muddle them. Add a single tablespoon of sugar or honey and mix it well till it forms a chunky puree.

Prepare the matcha

Add 1 teaspoon of matcha powder to 2 tablespoons of warm water and whisk it properly until it is completely smooth and frothy.

Add milk and ice

Carefully layer the strawberry puree at the bottom of a glass and follow it up by filling it with ice cubes. Next, pour a cup of milk of your choice.

Layer the drink

For the final layer, gently pour the whisked matcha over the milk as your drink slowly transforms into a beautiful and colourful triple-layered magic. Serve it as it is but don't forget to stir the drink well before drinking and after clicking aesthetic pictures!

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