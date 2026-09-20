How to make delicious strawberry matcha at home

Udisha
Make the strawberry base
Take a handful of fresh strawberries and muddle them. Add a single tablespoon of sugar or honey and mix it well till it forms a chunky puree.
Prepare the matcha
Add 1 teaspoon of matcha powder to 2 tablespoons of warm water and whisk it properly until it is completely smooth and frothy.
Add milk and ice
Carefully layer the strawberry puree at the bottom of a glass and follow it up by filling it with ice cubes. Next, pour a cup of milk of your choice.
Layer the drink
For the final layer, gently pour the whisked matcha over the milk as your drink slowly transforms into a beautiful and colourful triple-layered magic. Serve it as it is but don't forget to stir the drink well before drinking and after clicking aesthetic pictures!