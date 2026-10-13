4 ways to avoid bloating after a heavy meal

Subhadrika Sen
Say no to fizzy drinks: Carbonated soft drinks, sparkling water and soda cause gas in the stomach, which leads to bloating. It is thus ideal to skip it altogether and opt for plain water.
Avoid fatty and greasy food: Fried snacks, cheesy sauces, heavy desserts and rich gravies can reduce bowel movements and contribute to you feeling heavy for a long time after the meal. To avoid this, opt for a balanced diet or give fatty food, the skip.
Portion control: One of the major ways to combat post-meal bloating is eating smaller portions. Eat slowly and take small portions if you want to take a second helping. If you have had a large meal, then wait till you are really hungry again before consuming your next meal.
Skip gas-inducing meals: Items like beans, lentils, cabbage, milk, and milk products often cause gas and trigger bloating. You may skip these items altogether, or if you cannot then consume them in small portions.