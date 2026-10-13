5 hidden gems every foodie should visit in Landour

DEBOLINA ROY
Lotte’s Homebaked Goods & Cafe
Nestled peacefully in the midst of unspoiled walkways, this cosy cottage is reminiscent of Dutch architecture, with wooden decor and the aroma of fresh espresso. It features signature homemade European sourdough sandwiches and apple pie, while you sip on exquisite coffee made by in-house artisans.
Kairos Café
This indie location, situated in Rajmandi, has soft lighting, common seating, and a calm and relaxed atmosphere. Enjoy the taste of Tuna Gimbap, wholesome burgers, Toowoomba Ramen, and refreshing cranberry drinks.
The Mudcup Café
This tranquil hideaway features turquoise walls and natural wood ceilings, complete with cosy reading corners. Enjoy delicious breakfast items such as traditional English breakfast, creamy veg alfredo pasta, and comforting hot chocolate.
La La Landour
Nestled amid twisting green pathways, this snug little corner has a very personal feeling with a homely ambiance beneath the oak canopy. Enjoy hearty, freshly-prepared food that includes artisan-style quick bites, homemade-style pizza, and soothing coffees.
Paprika Restro & Café
The tranquil area of upper Landour has a hidden treasure. This cozy eatery offers an extensive menu that will range from both Chinese and North Indian kitchens. People love coming here for their steaming bowls of thukpa, flavorful Chinese noodles, steaming momos and deliciously spiced tea.