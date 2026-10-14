5 series to watch on OTT platforms to elevate your festive mood

DEBOLINA ROY
Gullak, SonyLIV
Gullak portrays the lives of the Mishra family living in an Indian middle-class home. It follows their day-to-day life of hardships and sibling conflicts. With a piggy bank as the narrator of the story, it brings to life those little moments you will appreciate when at home with family.
Chumbak, Netflix
The show, set in Chumbak Colony, follows five eccentric families whose lives have crossed paths due to neighbourly conflicts and mishaps in love. Neena Gupta and Deven Bhojani star in this community drama that showcases friendship, daily chaos and unpredictability in an entertaining way.
Happy Family: Conditions Apply, Amazon Prime Video
The Dholakias are a four-generation family based in Mumbai who deal with minor differences, funny habits and other domestic issues. Starring Ratna Pathak Shah and Raj Babbar, this light-hearted comedy finds warmth in imperfections, celebrating togetherness and the beautiful chaos of families sharing one roof.
Modern Family, JioHotstar
This American sitcom revolves around three families as they deal with parenting, marriage, issues between generations, and a sudden shift in life situations. The silly experiences of Jay Pritchett, his adult children and their families help deliver laugh-out-loud gags and emotional reconciliations.
Schitt’s Creek, Amazon Prime Video
Following their loss of fortune, the affluent Rose family moves to Schitt's Creek, a village they purchased long ago for fun. They settle down in an inexpensive motel and realise how important friendship, love, and personal evolution are in life.