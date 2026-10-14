7 films to watch in theatres this Durga Puja

Pratyusha Pan
Bohurupi: The Golden Daku
Shiboprosad Mukherjee returns as the trickster-bank robber Bikram Pramanik, with Jisshu Sengupta as the cop on his trail. It’s a sequel to the 2024 hit, directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee.
The Eken: Kerala-e Kurukshetra
Anirban Chakrabarti’s detective Eken Babu heads to Kerala for a mystery-comedy, with Raima Sen joining the cast. Joydeep Mukherjee directs.
Emperor vs Sarat Chandra
Srijit Mukherji’s period drama is about the banned novel Pather Dabi and the author who wrote it, with Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty and Tota Roy Choudhury.
DeSu7
Dev directs and stars alongside Subhashree Ganguly in this reunion project, which is reportedly leading advance bookings.
Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam
Rajkummar Rao plays the noted special public prosecutor in this courtroom drama, directed by Avinash Arun. It also touches on major cases such as the 1993 Bombay blasts.
Nayyi Navelli
Yami Gautam Dhar plays Mohini, a mysterious new bride in a joint family in Meerut, in this supernatural fantasy comedy.
Ranabaali
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna lead this pan-India film, their first release since their marriage, arriving over the Dussehra weekend.
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