As makers reveal Anupam Kher as Jatayu in Ramayan, here are five facts about the character you may have missed

Subhadrika Sen

Jatayu is depicted as a vulture or an eagle. In mythology, he is said to belong to a community of divine or semi-divine beings on Earth

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It is believed that Jatayu was the son of Aruna, the charioteer of Surya, the Sun God.

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Jatayu and Dasharath were friends and thus, he took it upon himself to protect and fight for Sita.

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 Jatayu’s older brother Sampati also helped Rama, Lakshman and the vanars by telling them that Ravana had imprisoned Sita in the city of Lanka, after hearing about his brother’s death.

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Kerala’s Chadayamangalam in Kollam district commemorates him with the Jatayu Earth’s Center. According to local traditions, Jatayu fell here after being defeated by Ravana.

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