As makers reveal Anupam Kher as Jatayu in Ramayan, here are five facts about the character you may have missed

Subhadrika Sen
Jatayu is depicted as a vulture or an eagle. In mythology, he is said to belong to a community of divine or semi-divine beings on Earth
It is believed that Jatayu was the son of Aruna, the charioteer of Surya, the Sun God.
Jatayu and Dasharath were friends and thus, he took it upon himself to protect and fight for Sita.
Jatayu’s older brother Sampati also helped Rama, Lakshman and the vanars by telling them that Ravana had imprisoned Sita in the city of Lanka, after hearing about his brother’s death.
Kerala’s Chadayamangalam in Kollam district commemorates him with the Jatayu Earth’s Center. According to local traditions, Jatayu fell here after being defeated by Ravana.
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