Silk saree care: 8 tips to preserve your heirloom drapes

Atreyee Poddar
If your wardrobe has a Kanjeevaram your mother gifted you or a Banarasi you’ve been saving for the right occasion, you already know silk deserves special treatment. The good news is that it doesn’t need fuss, just consistent, gentle habits. Here’s what textile conservators, weavers and seasoned saree-lovers swear by.
After every wear, air your saree in a shaded, airy spot for a few hours. Perspiration, perfume and the day’s humidity are silk’s biggest enemies, and airing lets them evaporate instead of settling into the fibres.
Spritz your perfume and deodorant, let them dry completely, and only then drape. Alcohol-based sprays can leave stains on silk and dull the shine of zari.
Dry and air your sarees in the shade. Direct sunlight fades rich dyes and makes the fibres brittle over time.
It’s tempting to dry clean after every outing, but too much cleaning strips silk of its natural lustre. Save it for heavily worked, zari-rich or deeply dyed pieces, and only when truly needed, perhaps every few wears.
Tussar, mulberry and crepe silks can be hand washed occasionally in cold water with a soapnut (reetha) solution. Don’t wring, scrub or soak. Press out the water between towels and dry flat in the shade.
Always iron on the reverse side, on a low silk setting, with a thin cotton cloth between the iron and the fabric. Never press directly on zari, as heat can tarnish it.
Store every saree in its own soft cotton or muslin cloth. Plastic covers trap moisture, which invites mildew and yellowing. Slip an extra layer of muslin between folds so the zari doesn’t rub against other fabrics.
A saree folded along the same lines for years will eventually weaken and even tear along those creases, especially near borders. Refold your prized pieces two or three times a year, along different lines.