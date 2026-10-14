Silk saree care: 8 tips to preserve your heirloom drapes

Atreyee Poddar

If your wardrobe has a Kanjeevaram your mother gifted you or a Banarasi you’ve been saving for the right occasion, you already know silk deserves special treatment. The good news is that it doesn’t need fuss, just consistent, gentle habits. Here’s what textile conservators, weavers and seasoned saree-lovers swear by.

Let it breathe before it goes back in the cupboard

After every wear, air your saree in a shaded, airy spot for a few hours. Perspiration, perfume and the day’s humidity are silk’s biggest enemies, and airing lets them evaporate instead of settling into the fibres.

Perfume first, saree second

Spritz your perfume and deodorant, let them dry completely, and only then drape. Alcohol-based sprays can leave stains on silk and dull the shine of zari.

Skip the sun

Dry and air your sarees in the shade. Direct sunlight fades rich dyes and makes the fibres brittle over time.

Go easy on the dry cleaner

It’s tempting to dry clean after every outing, but too much cleaning strips silk of its natural lustre. Save it for heavily worked, zari-rich or deeply dyed pieces, and only when truly needed, perhaps every few wears.

Hand wash only the lighter silks

Tussar, mulberry and crepe silks can be hand washed occasionally in cold water with a soapnut (reetha) solution. Don’t wring, scrub or soak. Press out the water between towels and dry flat in the shade.

Iron smart

Always iron on the reverse side, on a low silk setting, with a thin cotton cloth between the iron and the fabric. Never press directly on zari, as heat can tarnish it.

Wrap each saree separately

Store every saree in its own soft cotton or muslin cloth. Plastic covers trap moisture, which invites mildew and yellowing. Slip an extra layer of muslin between folds so the zari doesn’t rub against other fabrics.

Change your folds regularly

A saree folded along the same lines for years will eventually weaken and even tear along those creases, especially near borders. Refold your prized pieces two or three times a year, along different lines.

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