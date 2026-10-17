5 dupatta draping styles to try with your navratri outfits this year

Pratyusha Pan
The one-shoulder drape
Pleat the dupatta, pin it at one shoulder and let the rest fall behind you like a pallu. It is a classic with chaniya cholis and keeps your arms free for the claps and twirls.
The Gujarati drape
Bring the dupatta from the back over your right shoulder, then wrap the end around your waist and tuck it in. This traditional drape shows off the embroidery and stays firmly in place.
The belted dupatta
Fold the dupatta lengthwise, wrap it around your waist and secure it with a embellished belt or kamarbandh. It gives a defined silhouette and works well with kurta sets and flared skirts.
The cape style
Drape the dupatta evenly over both shoulders and pin each side to your outfit, letting it fall like a cape. It is a modern take that suits sharara sets and lehengas, and it looks lovely in motion.
The twisted neck wrap
Twist the dupatta into a loose rope, loop it around your neck and let both ends fall in front or behind. It is lightweight, easy to manage and ideal for hot, crowded dandiya nights.
5 comfortable footwear to wear with your festive outfits