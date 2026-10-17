5 ethnic earrings to pair with your Navratri outfit

Pratyusha Pan
Classic jhumkas
Bell-shaped jhumkas swing beautifully as you dance and suit almost every Navratri outfit. Go for gold-tone or antique finishes with a chaniya choli, and pick lightweight pairs so your ears stay comfortable.
Meenakari danglers
Oxidised earrings are a Navratri favourite because they pair so well with mirror-work and bandhani prints. Their bohemian charm works especially well with colourful kedias and kurta sets.
Chandbali earrings
The crescent shape of chandbalis adds a regal touch to lehengas and embroidered chaniya cholis. Choose pearl or kundan versions for an evening look that photographs beautifully.
Terracotta earrings
Terracotta earrings bring an earthy, artisanal charm to Navratri looks. They are feather-light, so they stay comfortable through hours of garba. Pick bold reds, ochres or hand-painted designs to pair with white, mustard or indigo outfits.
5 dupatta draping styles to try with your Navratri outfits this year.