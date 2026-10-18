4 flavoured ghee recipes to elevate your daily meals

DEBOLINA ROY
Gochujang ghee
This unique mixture combines Korean gochujang, grilled sesame seeds, bourbon and nori in teriyaki flavour. Tasty, sour and salty, it pairs well with fish and seafood, bringing spice to any meal as an oil or dip.
Italian herb & garlic ghee
An infusion of dried basil, thyme, rosemary, and garlic powder contributes to the distinctly Italian flavour of this ghee. After allowing this mixture to steep for two weeks, the flavour of this ghee improves, making it perfect for everyday use.
Curry leaf ghee
To create this flavoured ghee with a lively smell, simmer fresh curry leaves in unsalted butter. Use this ghee to enhance many types of dishes, such as rice, lentils and vegetables, for that authentic Indian sensation at home.
Indian spiced ghee
The combined use of mustard, cumin, turmeric, coriander, ginger, fennel and cardamom enhances the flavour of this ghee. Simmered for around 20 minutes, the ghee provides a richer dimension to dal curry, roasted vegetables and similar dishes.