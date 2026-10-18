6 Bengali tea-time snacks you can make for your Bijoya baithak

DEBOLINA ROY
Shingara
Combine refined flour with water and oil to obtain a stiff dough. Fry diced potatoes, green peas, cauliflower, and peanuts along with spices. Form cones with the dough, stuff them with the filling, seal off the edges, and deep-fry at a low temperature till golden.
Telebhaja
For preparing piyaji, first slice onions and then coat them in spiced besan batter before deep-frying them. On the other hand, for making beguni, thin slices of brinjal should be dipped in seasoned batter made from maida or besan and deep-fried until they become crisp and brown, before being served hot with tea.
Veggies/meat chop
Boil and mash some vegetables such as beets and potatoes, as well as cooked chicken or fish mixed with spices. The mixture is then shaped into small, rounded patties that are dipped into a flour paste and covered with breadcrumbs and fried until crispy and golden brown.
Ghungni
Soak yellow peas overnight and boil them in a pressure cooker until they become tender. In oil, fry onions along with ginger, garlic, and Indian spices. Add the peas to the cooked ingredients and simmer. Finally, serve with chopped onions, coriander, tamarind juice, and lemon.
Kucho nimki
Take flour, kalonji, salt and oil. Knead into a tough dough. Roll it flat and cut small diamond pieces. Fry in hot oil till they turn golden in colour and become crunchy. Store as perfect bite-sized snacks for Bijoya baithak.
Koraishutir kochuri
Combine green peas, green chillies and ginger and fry them with spices. Fill small pieces of maida dough with this pea mixture, then roll them into shapely discs and fry them in hot oil till puffed. These rich items make hearty snacks for Bijoya baithak menus.