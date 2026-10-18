6 Bollywood stars who hold foreign passports

Pratyusha Pan
Alia Bhatt
Her mother, Soni Razdan, is of British origin, and Alia holds a British passport despite her deep Indian film roots. She is one of the industry’s biggest names.
Katrina Kaif
She holds British citizenship, with reports noting she was born in Hong Kong to a Kashmiri father and an English mother. Some outlets differ on the exact details of her nationality.
Nora Fatehi
Born in Toronto, Canada, Nora is a Canadian citizen. She built her Bollywood career through dance and chartbuster songs, despite not speaking Hindi when she started.
Nargis Fakhri
Born in New York, Nargis is an American citizen. She entered Bollywood with Rockstar and has worked in Hindi cinema since.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Born in Bahrain to Sri Lankan and Malaysian parents, she holds Sri Lankan citizenship. She has been a regular face in Hindi films and dance numbers for years.
Kalki Koechlin
Kalki is a French citizen who built her career in Bollywood. Known for her bold, offbeat roles, she is one of the industry’s most respected performers.
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