Don’t miss this easy 4-step spicy garlic sauce recipe

Subhadrika Sen
Remove stems from red chillies and soak them in hot water for 10-15 minutes. Drain most of the water keeping some aside for later use.
Take the soaked chillies, fresh chillies (optional), garlic loves, vinegar, salt and water. Blend them to form a paste.
Heat oil in a pan and add the chilli garlic paste to low heart. Cook for 5-8 minutes until cooked.
Add soy sauce (optional). Add water if the paste is too thick (optional). Taste the mixture and adjust the seasoning. The sauce is ready and can be served after it cools.
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