4 easy ways to use watermelon rind in cooking

DEBOLINA ROY
Watermelon rind curry
Cook diced wedges of watermelon rind in a pressure cooker with spices such as cumin and turmeric, along with onion, ginger, and salt. Finally, mix in some garam masala, green chilli, coriander, and lemon juice to serve hot with some roti.
Kalingar nu shaak
For a Gujarati-inspired curry, the watermelon rind is cooked with cumin, methi, curry leaves, hing, and turmeric. It is then boiled until it becomes soft and then mixed with garam masala and red chilli powder. The dish can be served with bajra rotla or phulkas.
Watermelon rind murabba
Take pieces of the watermelon rind without the skin and boil them till they become translucent. Place the boiled pieces in sugar syrup flavoured with cardamom, saffron, and lemon juice and simmer until they turn shiny. Cool them down and keep them in the fridge until needed.
Achaari stir fry
Heat mustard oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, kalonji, and turmeric, and stir-fry the strips of the rind until they are soft. Season with chilli powder, amchur, and salt, and garnish with coriander leaves and green chilli.