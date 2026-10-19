6 Turkish soups to make this season

Subhadrika Sen
Turkish Red Lentil Soup: Called Mercimek Corbasi in local language, it is a mixture of red lentils, onions, carrots, potatoes (optional) completed with chilli-infused butter. It has the goodness of the veggies and the tinge of spice on your tongue which makes it the perfect dish to attempt when there is a slight nip in the air.
Lentil, bulgur and rice Soup: Attempt the Ezogelin Corbasi named after Ezo, the woman in folk legends who contributes to his meal; it is best eaten with crusty bread. Cook onion, tomato paste, pepper paste and add red lentils, rice, bulgur, water / stock and salt and pepper. Let it simmer and finish with mint and chilli flakes.
Fermented grains with yogurt soup: The Tarhana Corbasi ia made with whisk dried tarhana which is thickened by cooking it in a saucepan. Sometimes, tomato paste, butter and stock/ water are also added. One may finish it with mint and red pepper butter.
Turkish yogurt and rice soup: The Yayla is made with cooking rice with water or stock and whisking plain yogurt, egg yolk and flour into it. Let the mixture come to a boil and your soup is ready.
Turkish wedding soup: While Duguna is a wedding delicacy, it can still be prepared and eaten anytime. Simmer lamb until tender, shred it and keep it aside. Thicken broth; add egg yolk and lemon juice and add the shredded lamb. Serve hot with a sprinkle of black pepper powder.
Turkish tomato soup: If you want a tangy twist to your soup then try Domates. Saute onion in butter or olive oil. Add chopped tomatoes, tomato paste and vegetable stock. Let it simmer and blend when cooked. Add seasoning and serve hot.
5 hidden gems every foodie should visit in Landour