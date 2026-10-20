5 Bollywood celebrities, who were under attack recently

DEBOLINA ROY
Tiger Shroff
On October 18, 2026, an unknown group shot at a BMW in which Tiger Shroff was travelling in the Juhu region of Mumbai. The actor came out safe, but his driver and another person were shot.
Rohit Shetty
In February 2026, bullets were fired at the home of film director Rohit Shetty in Mumbai. This latest development increased fear for the safety of film stars and led to enhanced security arrangements following this shooting and the reasons behind it.
Salman Khan
Two individuals riding a motorbike opened fire at the Galaxy Apartments residence of the actor Salman Khan in Mumbai in April 2024. However, the actor escaped unhurt, and this event heightened fears about threats related to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan was attacked on January 16, 2025, by an intruder who stabbed him several times at his house in Bandra, Mumbai. He had to be operated on urgently for injuries sustained in the attack.
Disha Patani
Guns being fired near the residence of Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s family in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, alarmed everyone in September 2025. The incident was reportedly linked to threats from a criminal group, prompting investigations and renewed concerns about the safety of Bollywood celebrities.