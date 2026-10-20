5 diet tips to boost your health during the pollution season

DEBOLINA ROY
Include leaf greens
Spinach, fenugreek leaves (or methi) and amaranth leaves (also known as chawli) are high in folate, or vitamin B9. These are necessary for DNA health , normal cell division and cellular functioning.
Add dal and lentils
Moong, masoor and toor dal are useful sources of folate, protein and fibre, so they should be included in our diet on a regular basis. They can be consumed in form of dal, khichdi, or lentils-based dishes.
Consume pulses
Chickpeas, kidney beans and black-eyed peas are sources of folate, protein, dietary fibre and necessary minerals. You can enhance your daily meals by incorporating these leguminous food items into your diet.
Include more vitamin C
Amla, oranges, and guava are high in vitamin C. It is an antioxidant that protects cells from damage caused by harmful molecules and aids in the normal functioning of the immune system.
Choose seeds and veggies
Carrots provide beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A, while tomatoes offer vitamin C and lycopene. Almonds and pumpkin seeds supply vitamin E and healthy fats, supporting antioxidant activity and normal immune function.