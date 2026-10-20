5 easy hairstyles to pair with your ethnic wear

Pratyusha Pan

The low bun with gajra

A loose, slightly textured bun at the nape is a timeless match for sarees and lehengas. Add a strand of fresh jasmine or a gajra for a traditional finish. It also keeps your neckline and jewelry on display.

Soft curls or waves

Loose waves with a side part feel romantic and suit anarkalis, lehengas and sharara sets. They work especially well with heavy dupattas. Keep the curls soft rather than tight for an elegant look.

The side-swept braid

A fishtail or classic braid draped over one shoulder is ideal for suits, kurtis and half-sarees. For a festive touch, weave in a ribbon, pearls or tiny flowers.

Sleek top knot

If you’re wearing a backless or off-shoulder blouse, or a saree with a statement neckline, this look keeps the focus on your outfit and jewelry. A smooth, polished finish is the key.

Half-up, half-down

This style works with almost everything, from kurta sets to lehengas. A small puff at the crown adds height and a retro feel.

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