5 easy hairstyles to pair with your ethnic wear

Pratyusha Pan
A loose, slightly textured bun at the nape is a timeless match for sarees and lehengas. Add a strand of fresh jasmine or a gajra for a traditional finish. It also keeps your neckline and jewelry on display.
Loose waves with a side part feel romantic and suit anarkalis, lehengas and sharara sets. They work especially well with heavy dupattas. Keep the curls soft rather than tight for an elegant look.
A fishtail or classic braid draped over one shoulder is ideal for suits, kurtis and half-sarees. For a festive touch, weave in a ribbon, pearls or tiny flowers.
If you’re wearing a backless or off-shoulder blouse, or a saree with a statement neckline, this look keeps the focus on your outfit and jewelry. A smooth, polished finish is the key.
This style works with almost everything, from kurta sets to lehengas. A small puff at the crown adds height and a retro feel.
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