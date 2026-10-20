5 easy home remedies for morning bloating

DEBOLINA ROY
Fennel water
Take one teaspoon of fennel seeds in a glass of water and let it sit overnight. The next morning, drain it and consume. Fennel has been used historically as a digestive aid and has been proven to relieve mild gas.
Cumin water
Take a teaspoon of cumin seeds, boil in two cups of water for five to ten minutes, strain, allow to cool slightly and drink warm in the morning to aid the digestion process.
Ginger tea
Cut a tiny piece of freshly cultivated ginger and place it into a cup of boiling water. Boil this for about five minutes, then strain and drink it while warm. Ginger helps relieve various stomach discomforts and nausea.
Ajwain water
Place half a teaspoon of ajwain seeds into a cup of water and boil for 5 minutes. Strain the mixture and allow it to cool before drinking it. The herb is commonly used to ease gas problems.
Lemon water
Add a few drops of freshly squeezed lemon juice to a cup of warm water and mix. Drink it gradually in the morning. Being hydrated might assist with normal bowel function/