6 savoury dishes to make with homemade granola

DEBOLINA ROY
Crunchy vegetable salad
Mix rolled oats, chopped almonds, pumpkin seeds, olive oil, garlic powder, and dry herbs. Bake for a golden finish. Toss fresh lettuce, cucumber, tomato, and bell peppers with lemon dressing and top the salad with the vanilla granola once it has cooled.
Tomato soup with granola
Make your own version of granola with oats, sunflower seeds, pepper, paprika, and olive oil. Cook in the oven until crunchy. Prepare a sauce of tomatoes, onion, and garlic, mixing until smooth and properly seasoned. Serve the warm soup with a granola topping for crunch.
Avocado toast with herbed granola
Combine oats, toasted sesame seeds, chopped cashews, dried oregano, and olive oil, then roast until crispy. Mash the ripe avocado and mix it with lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Spread it over toasted sourdough and sprinkle with herbed granola to finalise the dish.
Veggie granola bowl
Start by mixing oats, nuts, cumin seeds, pepper flakes and other seeds together with some olive oil and bake until brown. Next, roast carrots, sweet potatoes and broccoli and put them on top of cooked quinoa, drizzle the dish with tahini sauce and sprinkle granola.
Spiced granola and yoghurt dip
Put oats, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, garlic powder and smoked paprika together with olive oil in a bowl. Bake until crispy. Stir thick yoghurt with grated cucumber, lemon juice and salt. Pour into a small dish and season with olive oil and granola on top.
Pasta with parmesan granola
To make granola, use rolled oats, chopped almonds, grated Parmesan, black pepper, and olive oil, then bake until light golden. Boil pasta and mix it with garlic, olive oil, cream, and some pasta water. Garnish with fresh basil and Parmesan granola to add some crunch.