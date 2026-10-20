Someone recording you in public? 4 things you can do to protect yourself

Pratyusha Pan
Stay calm
Take a breath before you react. Your safety comes first, so avoid grabbing their phone or starting a physical fight, as it can escalate quickly.
Speak up clearly
If it feels safe, tell them firmly that you don’t consent to being filmed and ask them to stop and delete the video. Many people back off once they are called out.
Get help around you
Move toward a crowded, well-lit spot and alert security guards, shopkeepers, metro or station staff, or people nearby. A witness makes a big difference if things get worse.
Document and report
Note the time, place and a description of the person, and photograph them or the scene if it is safe. Call 112 for police help, or reach the women’s helpline at 181, and if the video is posted online, file a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in.
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