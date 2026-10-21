5 bags every girl needs in her wardrobe

Pratyusha Pan
The everyday tote
Roomy, sturdy and easy to carry, a structured tote holds your laptop, water bottle and daily essentials. Pick a neutral shade like tan, black or beige so it goes with almost every outfit.
The sling bag
A compact crossbody keeps your hands free and your essentials close. It is perfect for brunches, shopping trips and travel, and works with both casual and dressier outfits.
The party clutch
Small, shiny and made for evenings, a clutch holds just the basics like your phone, lipstick and cards. A metallic or embellished one lifts a simple dress or a saree instantly.
The potli
Embroidered potlis and mirror-work bags bring a festive touch to sarees, lehengas and kurta sets. They are ideal for weddings, pujas and Diwali get-togethers.
The backpack
For college, work commutes and weekend trips, a good backpack is comfortable and practical. Choose a minimal design in a neutral colour so it looks smart as well as sporty.
5 ethnic earrings to pair with your outfit