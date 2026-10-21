5 spooky party snacks to prepare with just a few ingredients

DEBOLINA ROY
Mozzarella stick brooms
Take each piece of mozzarella string cheese and slice the underside into thin slices like broom hair. Using a pretzel stick, insert it into the solid top part of the mozzarella to create a sweet and savory snack for kids.
Spider cheese and crackers
First, spread the creamy cheese spread on one of the round crackers, creating a base for the sandwich. Thrust four pretzel sticks into either side of the round cracker, forming crunchy legs and transforming the appetiser into an eye-catching one.
Banana ghosts
Wash fresh bananas and cut each in half. Press three small chocolate chips into the upper half of the banana to create two eyes and a mouth. Present the delicious treat right away so it doesn’t get brown.
Frankenstein guacamole dip
Put a layer of already prepared guacamole in a square tray, then use tortilla chips to create the hair, olives to create eyes and bolts on the neck. Use a piece of bell pepper slices to create the eerie smile.
Pumpkin oranges
Remove the skin from the small tangerines and clementines. Push a short piece of green liquorice or a thin strip of cucumber into the top centre to make this simple, healthy sweet treat.