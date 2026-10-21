5 ways to style wide-leg jeans

Pratyusha Pan
With a fitted tee
Balance the volume below with a snug white or black tee tucked in at the waist. Add sneakers and a crossbody bag for an easy everyday look.
With a crisp blazer
Layer a structured blazer over a simple top for a smart casual outfit. It works well for brunches, work-from-cafe days and relaxed office Fridays.
With a cropped jacket
Pair a cropped denim, leather or bomber jacket with a fitted top to keep the proportions balanced against the roomy legs. Add sneakers or ankle boots for a cool, relaxed outfit that works for day trips and casual evenings.
With a crop top
Go for a fitted crop top or bodysuit with high-waisted jeans to show off the waistline. Add a belt and block heels for a night-out look.
With an oversized shirt
Throw on a relaxed shirt, tied at the waist or worn open over a tank. Roll the sleeves and add chunky sneakers or loafers for a laid-back finish.
5 ways to style a white shirt beyond the office