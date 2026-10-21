6 health benefits of consuming lobia

Subhadrika Sen

Weight management:  Packed with protein and fibre, it helps in controlling hunger pangs when consumed for lunch or dinner.

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Good for Gut: Rich in dietary fibre, it helps in regulating bowel movements, thereby supporting digestion and gut health.

Manage blood sugar levels: A balance of fibres, proteins and carbohydrates help in keeping blood sugar levels in control. This in turn helps in keeping the heart healthy.

Aids muscle and nerve coordination: Minerals like magnesium and potassium support coordinated nerve function and muscle health and resilience.

Production of RBCs: Lobia is rich in folate, one of the two parameters for Red Blood Cell (RBC) production. However, lobia alone isn’t the solution; it has to be eaten along with other iron-rich items.

Reinstates anti-oxidants in the body: With plant compounds and polyphenols, it counters oxidative stress and corrects cellular damage    

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