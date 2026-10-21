6 health benefits of consuming lobia

Subhadrika Sen
Weight management: Packed with protein and fibre, it helps in controlling hunger pangs when consumed for lunch or dinner.
Good for Gut: Rich in dietary fibre, it helps in regulating bowel movements, thereby supporting digestion and gut health.
Manage blood sugar levels: A balance of fibres, proteins and carbohydrates help in keeping blood sugar levels in control. This in turn helps in keeping the heart healthy.
Aids muscle and nerve coordination: Minerals like magnesium and potassium support coordinated nerve function and muscle health and resilience.
Production of RBCs: Lobia is rich in folate, one of the two parameters for Red Blood Cell (RBC) production. However, lobia alone isn’t the solution; it has to be eaten along with other iron-rich items.
Reinstates anti-oxidants in the body: With plant compounds and polyphenols, it counters oxidative stress and corrects cellular damage