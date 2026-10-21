Bollywood celebs and star kids who use their mother’s surname

Pratyusha Pan
Daughter of acclaimed actor-filmmaker Aparna Sen, Konkona carries her mother’s surname and has established herself as one of Hindi cinema’s most acclaimed performers.
Son of legendary actress Smita Patil and actor Raj Babbar, Prateik uses his mother’s name as a tribute to her enduring legacy.
Born Reema Lamba, the actress adopted her mother Santosh Sherawat’s surname for her screen identity, becoming famous for her bold roles in Bollywood.
Aditi’s name reflects both sides of her family heritage: Rao comes from her maternal lineage, while Hydari represents her paternal lineage.
Daughters of Moon Moon Sen and Bharat Dev Varma, the actresses carry the Sen surname associated with her celebrated maternal family.
Fashion designer and actress Masaba, daughter of Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards, carries her mother’s surname and has made a name for herself in fashion and entertainment.
5 bollywood celebs that were under attack recently