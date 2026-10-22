4 underrated ways to cure a hangover

Subhadrika Sen
ORS: Alcohol can make your body feel dehydrated. Thus having ORS helps the body to reinstate the lost hydration and nutrients, restoring its strength.
Ginger slices: Raw ginger slices or ginger tea infusion is often said to help with the nauseating feeling that one experiences during a hangover.
Warm and light soup: It is important that the body is fed more liquid to feel better. Opt for a bowl of warm soup or broth.
Adequate rest: A major mistake one makes is pushing the body to carry on with the daily work despite feeling hung over and sick. In such situations, it is best to give your body the time it takes to recover before resuming your daily work.