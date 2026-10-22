4 ways clove water benefits your gut

DEBOLINA ROY
Support digestive function
Cloves have been utilised for ages for digestive health. The components found in cloves regulate your digestive system by breaking down digestive enzymes and breaking down food particles.
Improve bloating issues
Gas and bloating can come from overeating, food intolerances, or digestive problems. Cloves have natural carminative qualities (substances that combat or relieve gas) that relax the digestive system and reduce the feeling of fullness or heaviness.
Contains antioxidant compound
Eugenol and other antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds in cloves protect cells against oxidative stress. It also soothes irritation along the gut lining.
Helps regulate your bowel system
It is one of the most important benefits of having clove water. A glass of clove-infused water promotes the regular movement of stool. It also provides the body with needed liquid, facilitating digestion and preventing slow digestion and constipation.