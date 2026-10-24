6 Indian OTT shows to include in your Halloween watch list

DEBOLINA ROY
Guhakali (Shwetkali 2)
Guhakali, aka Shwetkali 2, features Oindrila Sen alongside Surangana Bandhopadhyay and Riddhima Ghosh. In a rural town in North Bengal, pregnant doctor Urvi confronts an ominous Kali festival along with curses and centuries old prophecies .
Khauf
Khauf deserves a position on the Halloween watchlist: Monika Panwar portrays Madhu, who relocates to a women’s hostel in Delhi, where she can begin a fresh life. The story reveals how the characters Rajat Kapoor and Geetanjali Kulkarni come into the scenario when secrets become fatal.
Adhura
Adhura features the Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh, and Shrenik Arora. The reunion of former students at Nilgiri Valley School brings up some past scares. A disgruntled student recalls some events that happened a long time ago.
Typewriter
Invented by Sujoy Ghosh, the drama stars Palomi Ghosh, Purab Kohli and Aarna Sharma. Three young ghost hunters in Goa arrive at the supposedly haunted Bardez Villa, where a typewriter and the arrival of a family bring back secrets of the past.
Ghoul
Actress Radhika Apte portrays the character of Nida Rahim, a military interrogator, with Mahesh Balraj. At a secret detention centre, the interrogation of a famous prisoner brings out a supernatural force that uncovers guilt, secrets, and cruelty.
Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya
The cast of Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya includes Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla, and Rajesh Tailang. The village folklore predicts that an ancient monster is awakened when the authorities permit mining in the village. The disturbance caused by it threatens humanity.