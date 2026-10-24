What is ashtalakshmi? Understanding the eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi

Atreyee Poddar
With Diwali around the corner, it's the season of cleaned homes, glowing diyas, and a lot of talk about "inviting Lakshmi in." But in Hindu tradition, Lakshmi isn't only about money. She comes in eight forms, collectively known as the Ashtalakshmi, and each one rules a different kind of abundance. Here's your guide to all eight, and why you may want to light a lamp for every one of them.
Adi Lakshmi
Think of her as the root of the family tree. Adi Lakshmi ("the primeval Lakshmi") is the oldest form, the one from whom all the others emerge, and she's closely tied to her role as Vishnu's eternal consort.
Dhana Lakshmi
This is the form most people picture when they hear "Lakshmi," often shown showering gold coins. She governs money and material security. One popular tale says she helped Vishnu clear his debt to Kubera, the god of wealth.
Dhanya Lakshmi
Wealth isn't only what's in the bank. Dhanya Lakshmi stands for grain, food, and a full pantry, and she's often depicted in green with crops and fruit.
Gaja Lakshmi
Seated on a lotus and flanked by two elephants pouring water over her, Gaja Lakshmi is the picture of regal prosperity. Elephants symbolize power and status, and tradition links her to restoring lost fortunes.
Santana Lakshmi
She blesses families with children and continuity, and is typically shown with a child in her lap.
Veera Lakshmi
Also known as Dhairya Lakshmi, she's the warrior form, armed and fearless. Her gift is courage, the kind you need when life throws a curveball.
Vijaya Lakshmi
"Vijaya" means victory, and this form is invoked for success in exams, interviews, projects, and disputes. Some traditions call her Jaya Lakshmi.
Vidya Lakshmi
Calm, graceful, and often shown in white, Vidya Lakshmi blesses learning and wisdom. Her wealth is the kind no one can take from you.