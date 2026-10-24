What is ashtalakshmi? Understanding the eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi

With Diwali around the corner, it's the season of cleaned homes, glowing diyas, and a lot of talk about "inviting Lakshmi in." But in Hindu tradition, Lakshmi isn't only about money. She comes in eight forms, collectively known as the Ashtalakshmi, and each one rules a different kind of abundance. Here's your guide to all eight, and why you may want to light a lamp for every one of them.