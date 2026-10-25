5 traditional Bengali dishes you can make with potatoes

Pratyusha
Aloo Posto
A beloved Bengali classic, aloo posto combines potato cubes with a thick paste of ground poppy seeds and green chillies. Cooked with mustard oil, it pairs perfectly with steamed rice and dal.
Aloor Dum
Small potatoes simmer in a rich gravy flavoured with ginger, cumin and other spices. Depending on the recipe, the curry can be made with tomatoes or yoghurt and served with luchi or paratha.
Aloo Bhaja
Thinly sliced or finely cut potatoes are fried in mustard oil until crisp and golden, usually with a little salt and turmeric. This simple side dish is a favourite alongside rice and dal.
Aloo Chorchori
This everyday Bengali-style potato preparation uses potatoes cooked with green chillies and spices, sometimes alongside seasonal vegetables. It is a comforting, flavourful dish that goes well with rice.
Aloo'r tarkari with luchi
A simple Bengali potato curry is made by simmering potato chunks with ginger, cumin and a few everyday spices. Often served with fluffy luchi, it is a familiar choice for a leisurely Bengali breakfast.
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