5 ways to style oversized T-shirts

Pratyusha
Half-tuck with jeans
Tuck just the front of the tee into high-waisted jeans to define your waist. Add sneakers and a crossbody bag for an easy everyday look.
Knot it at the waist
Twist the hem and tie it at the side for a shorter, shaped silhouette. It pairs well with wide-leg trousers or cargo pants for a laid-back, street-style finish.
Pair it with a skirt
Balance the volume on top with a sleek mini or a flowing midi skirt. The mix of relaxed and feminine looks fresh, especially with loafers or ankle boots.
Wear it as a dress
Go for a longer tee, add a belt at the waist and finish with sneakers or sandals. It is a quick, comfortable outfit for weekends and travel days.
Layer it up
Throw a jacket, shirt or blazer over your tee for added dimension. It works well for cooler evenings, and a few accessories take it up a notch.
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