5 ways to style oversized T-shirts

Pratyusha

Half-tuck with jeans

Tuck just the front of the tee into high-waisted jeans to define your waist. Add sneakers and a crossbody bag for an easy everyday look.

Knot it at the waist

Twist the hem and tie it at the side for a shorter, shaped silhouette. It pairs well with wide-leg trousers or cargo pants for a laid-back, street-style finish.

Pair it with a skirt

Balance the volume on top with a sleek mini or a flowing midi skirt. The mix of relaxed and feminine looks fresh, especially with loafers or ankle boots.

Wear it as a dress

Go for a longer tee, add a belt at the waist and finish with sneakers or sandals. It is a quick, comfortable outfit for weekends and travel days.

Layer it up

Throw a jacket, shirt or blazer over your tee for added dimension. It works well for cooler evenings, and a few accessories take it up a notch.

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