5 ways to style palazzo pants

Pratyusha
With a kurti
Pair high-waisted palazzos with a fitted kurti for a classic desi look. Keep the colours tonal or contrast a printed kurti with solid palazzos for a balanced outfit.
With a crisp white shirt
Tuck a white or pastel shirt into your palazzos and add a slim belt for a polished, office-ready look. Loafers or pointed flats finish the outfit neatly.
With a crop top
Match palazzos in silk, satin or metallic fabric with an embroidered crop top.
With a casual tee
Team printed or striped palazzos with a plain tee and white sneakers for an easy weekend outfit. Roll the sleeves and add a tote bag for a relaxed, put-together finish.
With a long jacket or shrug
Layer a long jacket, shrug or Nehru-style vest over a fitted top for a modern, fusion look. It adds structure to the flowy silhouette and works well for dinners and cooler evenings.
5 dupatta draping styles to try with your navratri outfits this year