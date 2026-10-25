5 ways to style palazzo pants

Pratyusha

With a kurti

Pair high-waisted palazzos with a fitted kurti for a classic desi look. Keep the colours tonal or contrast a printed kurti with solid palazzos for a balanced outfit.

With a crisp white shirt

Tuck a white or pastel shirt into your palazzos and add a slim belt for a polished, office-ready look. Loafers or pointed flats finish the outfit neatly.

With a crop top

Match palazzos in silk, satin or metallic fabric with an embroidered crop top.

With a casual tee

Team printed or striped palazzos with a plain tee and white sneakers for an easy weekend outfit. Roll the sleeves and add a tote bag for a relaxed, put-together finish.

With a long jacket or shrug

Layer a long jacket, shrug or Nehru-style vest over a fitted top for a modern, fusion look. It adds structure to the flowy silhouette and works well for dinners and cooler evenings.

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