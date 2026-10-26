4 homemade spice pastes you can freeze for quick weekday meals

DEBOLINA ROY
Ginger-garlic paste
Ginger-garlic paste is an essential everyday item in Indian kitchens which makes the food richer in taste. Take peeled ginger and garlic, grind them and portion them into small containers or an ice tray for later use.
Tomato puree
Tomato purée adds colour, acidity and flavour to everyday gravies. Cook chopped and ripened tomatoes until tender, strain until smooth and cool completely prior to freezing into meal servings.
Onion paste
The onion paste serves as a good base for many Indian recipes, lessening the cooking duration in the evenings. Simply peel and chop the onions, cook them until soft and then blend them into a smooth paste. When done, cool it down and freeze it in small batches.
Green chilli paste
Green chilli paste is a great ingredient for adding spiciness to a variety of dishes such as curries, stir-fries and marinades. Wash fresh green chillies, dry them completely and blend them with fresh lemon juice.