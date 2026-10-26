5 festive drinks to make your house party special

Pratyusha
Kesar badam thandai
Blend chilled milk with almonds, saffron, cardamom and a little sugar for a rich, aromatic drink. Garnish with chopped pistachios and saffron strands for a festive finish.
Rose lemonade
Mix fresh lemon juice, rose syrup, chilled water and ice for a refreshing pink drink. Add mint leaves and lemon slices to make the presentation more inviting.
Lassi
Whisk yoghurt with chilled water or milk, sugar and a pinch of cardamom until smooth and frothy. Serve in tall glasses with a sprinkle of crushed nuts for a classic touch.
Pomegranate mint cooler
Combine fresh pomegranate juice with lime juice, crushed mint and chilled sparkling water for a bright, fruity cooler. Add ice and pomegranate seeds just before serving.
Masala chai
Brew black tea with milk, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon and cloves for a comforting drink that guests can enjoy after a festive meal. Serve hot alongside homemade sweets or savoury snacks.
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