4 nut and seed butters to make at home beyond peanut butter

DEBOLINA ROY
Cashew butter
You can make it by processing roasted or raw cashews into a smooth pulp in your food processor while occasionally stopping to scrape down the sides. You can add vanilla or maple syrup according to your taste.
Walnut butter
Walnut butter provides an earthy taste and is made very simply. You just need to throw walnuts into a food processor and blend until it has a smooth consistency, stopping occasionally to scrape the sides. Just a pinch of cinnamon can further intensify its flavour.
Sunflower seed butter
Sunflower seed butter may be a delicious substitute for nut-allergy sufferers. Simply put sunflower seeds into the blender and blend until smooth, making sure to pause and scrape the sides at regular intervals. Additionally, you can add some neutral oil if required.
Sesame seed butter
Tahini, or sesame seed butter, is easy to make at home. Toast the sesame seeds lightly and allow them to cool before blending to a smooth, creamy consistency, adding some oil if necessary.