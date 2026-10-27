5 homemade dessert sauces to prepare in advance

DEBOLINA ROY
Chocolate ganache
Making a smooth chocolate ganache involves pouring hot cream over chopped dark chocolate. Allow it to rest for a few minutes before stirring until smooth and shiny. Cool before storage, and reheat it gently just before serving over brownies, cakes, or ice cream.
Salted caramel sauce
Melt sugar in a saucepan until it turns amber, then start whisking together warm cream and butter. After that, sprinkle some sea salt into the sauce. Allow it to cool completely before keeping it in the refrigerator, and make sure to warm it again before pouring.
Fresh fig compote
Chop your figs into small pieces, and cook them with sugar, some freshly squeezed lemon juice, and a little water. Cook until it has a jam-like consistency. Let it cool and pack it in the fridge for serving with cakes or custard.
Butterscotch sauce
In a saucepan, melt butter and then combine with brown sugar and cream. Cook over low heat and stir until thick and smooth. Add vanilla and allow to cool before putting in the fridge.
Strawberry sauce
In a saucepan, mix chopped strawberries, sugar, and a squeeze of lemon juice together. Boil until the fruit is soft and the liquid comes out. Prepare it by blending until smooth. Serve after cooling, and keep it in the refrigerator till served.