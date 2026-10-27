6 naturally black and purple items to include in your Halloween menu

Subhadrika Sen
Ube: This Philippines yam is taking over the world by storm. You can make ube shake as a welcome drink and decorate it with spooky drink toppers.
Black Rice: From mains to desserts, you can use black rice. The naturally looking deep blue-black colour rice can be used to make a vegetable bowl or turned into pudding by cooking it in coconut milk and jaggery.
Purple Cabbage: Is an easily available ingredient to make purple cole slaw with. This can be a good side dish or starter.
Black grapes: For some fruity fun, make two holes on the grapes and insert pomegranate seeds. Place it on toothpicks and your juicy and fruity starter snack is ready.
Black Carrots: Use these dark coloured carrots to bring a black twist to your regular carrot soup.
Black Sesame seeds: If you are making burgers or sliders, take black bread, barbecue meat with hot sauce and sprinkle black sesame seeds on top to complete it.
5 Festive drinks to make your house party special