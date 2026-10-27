Trick your guests by transforming these five Bengali treats for Halloween

Subhadrika Sen
Sandesh ghosts: Take sandesh or makha sandesh and with the help of a mold give it the shape of a ghost. Make three dents and add blueberry/ blackberry puree or syrup in those dents to make the eyes and mouth. Let is cool in the refrigerator for a while before serving them.
Rosogolla eyeballs: Take a rosogolla and lightly drain the syrup from it. Place a kiwi slice to make the iris and then add a half cut blueberry or blackberry piece on top. Drizzle roohafza on top or add roohafza to the sugar syrup and let the rosogolla sit till it takes in the red colour. Serve cold.
Chom Chom Mummies: Apart from the sweet, keep melted white chocolate and milk chocolate in two bowls. Drain excess syrup from the sweet and pat it dry. Get messy by layering it with melted white chocolate till it gets the look of a mummy wrapped in bandage. Add eyes by placing chocolate dots or choco chips. Let it cool before serving.
Kheer Kadam pumpkin bites: Choose Kheer Kadam because it already has a layered texture. In a bowl, add grated coconut and orange food colour. Mix well. Take another bowl and have chopped pistachios ready. Now layer the kheer kadam with the grated coconut and insert two pistachios to give it eyes.
Pantua Monsters: Remove excess syrup from pantua. Dip them whole or drizzle them with milk/ dark chocolate. Add edible eyes. You can also play around with the look keeping the base same. One can be a one eyed monster and the other can have hair with grated coconut.
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