Simple steps to protect your data and privacy

Dharitri Ganguly

Use Unique Passwords

Reusing passwords across sites creates a domino effect if one gets breached.

Pro Tip: Use a trusted password manager to generate and store 16+ character passwords effortlessly.

Pexels

Turn on two-factor authentication (2FA)

Passwords alone aren't enough. 2FA adds an extra verification layer to stop unauthorised access.

Pro Tip: Opt for authenticator apps over SMS codes for higher security against SIM swapping.

Pexels

Audit app permissions

Does a calculator app really need access to your location or contacts?

Action step: Go to your phone's privacy settings and set location access to "Only While Using" or "Never".

Pexels

Secure public Wi-Fi

Open public Wi-Fi networks in cafes or airports can expose your browsing traffic to snooping.

Action Step: Always activate a VPN (Virtual Private Network) before logging into sensitive accounts on public networks.

Pexels

Keep Software Updated

Outdated software leaves known vulnerabilities open for hackers to exploit.

Action Step: Enable automatic updates for your apps, browser, and operating system.

Pexels

4 things you should never ask to AI chatbots

Pexels
Tap here