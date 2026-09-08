Simple steps to protect your data and privacy

Dharitri Ganguly
Use Unique Passwords
Reusing passwords across sites creates a domino effect if one gets breached.
Pro Tip: Use a trusted password manager to generate and store 16+ character passwords effortlessly.
Turn on two-factor authentication (2FA)
Passwords alone aren't enough. 2FA adds an extra verification layer to stop unauthorised access.
Pro Tip: Opt for authenticator apps over SMS codes for higher security against SIM swapping.
Audit app permissions
Does a calculator app really need access to your location or contacts?
Action step: Go to your phone's privacy settings and set location access to "Only While Using" or "Never".
Secure public Wi-Fi
Open public Wi-Fi networks in cafes or airports can expose your browsing traffic to snooping.
Action Step: Always activate a VPN (Virtual Private Network) before logging into sensitive accounts on public networks.
Keep Software Updated
Outdated software leaves known vulnerabilities open for hackers to exploit.
Action Step: Enable automatic updates for your apps, browser, and operating system.