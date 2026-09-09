4 countries where you can open a tourist bank account

DEBOLINA ROY

Switzerland

Foreigners can open an account in Switzerland, enjoying outstanding security. One would require proof of identity, residency and funds, along with the required minimum amounts transferred to the account.

Georgia

Georgia stands out as an ideal destination for digital nomads looking for effortless setups. You may establish an account with just a valid passport and a local SIM card, which places the country among the least complicated international banking locations in the world.

Portugal

Banking in Portugal is friendly for tourists. When opening a bank account in Portugal, you must obtain a local tax identification number, show your valid passport and prove that you live in the country.

Singapore

Singapore has the best banking services for its customers who visit other parts of the world. Before you register for an account, ensure you carry with you your authentic ID, another ID proof, and the document indicating the motive for opening the account.

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