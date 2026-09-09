Discover 5 fossil parks across the country

Subhadrika Sen
Sonbhadra (Salkhan) Fossil Park, Uttar Pradesh: Located in Sonbhadra near Robertsganj, this fossil park contains stromatolites and algae fossils which go back almost 1.4 billion years. The space was also submitted to the UNESCO tentative list in 2025.
Akal Wood Fossil Park, Rajasthan: This National Geological Monument is located just 17 kms from Jaisalmer. Almost 25 tree trunks dating back to 180 million years have been found here.
Ghughua, National Fossil Park, Madhya Pradesh: This 75 acres fossil park in Dindori district, is said to contain the preserves of gymnosperms, angiosperms, palms and bryophytes dating between 40 and 150 million years.
National Fossil Wood Park, Tiruvakkarai, Tamil Nadu: If you want to know about the vegetation and geology of pre-historic south India then bookmark this National Geological Monument famous for its petrified wood.
Shivalik Fossil Park, Himachal Pradesh: Apart from fossils which date to roughly 1.5 – 2.5 million years one can also see life-size models of extinct animals at this fossil park located in the Shivalik hills.
Top Autumn destinations to experience golden fall foliage