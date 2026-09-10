Forgot to soak Rajma overnight? 4 quick hacks you can trust

DEBOLINA ROY
The insulated casserole trick
Put the kidney beans in the hot-case pot once they have been washed carefully. Add boiling hot water to the pot along with them. Allow the steam to escape initially and cover the pot tightly. The heat trapped inside will make sure the beans get softened in an hour’s time.
The ice cube shock method
Cook the soaked kidney beans in a pressure cooker until you hear 4-5 whistles. Then, release the steam, throw in a cup of ice cubes, close the pressure cooker again and cook for an additional 3 whistles to soften them completely.
The baking soda hack
Put your uncooked kidney beans in a basin of warm water mixed with half a spoon of baking soda. The alkaline water starts working and helps to break open the rigid bean’s skin. In less than 45 minutes, your beans are ready to use.
The boiling water soak
After washing the beans, transfer them to a deep pot and add water. Boil the water for 5 minutes and switch off the burner. Cover the pot tightly with a lid or a plate for 30 minutes to get overnight-soaked beans.55